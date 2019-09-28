31st Annual Trash Art Show, Oct. 4–25

Ira Ono, founder of The Trash Show: Hawaii Artists Recycle, will return to jury the 31st anniversary edition of one of East Hawai‘i’s longest-running annual arts events. The show runs from Oct 4 thorough 25, 2019. This event is free and open to the public.

The show will open with a gala on Friday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by a multimedia presentation by Ken Goodrich starting at 7:30 p.m. in Hilo in the East Hawaii Culture Center’s upstairs performance space, (the gallery will close at this time).

Ono’s roots in recycled art go back to his childhood in New York, when he used to scrounge “treasures” for his mom’s antique shop. He was already known for his own recycled art collages and “trash art” jewelry before he moved to the Big Island. He started the Trash Show in 1988 to give other island artists a showcase for original works made from recycled materials. And they responded, with everything from John Mydock’s fanciful insect sculptures, with wings made from old sunglasses lenses, to elaborate installation pieces made with beach flotsam. Many pieces have had strong political messages about the environment, recycling and pollution.

The show, Ono says, “reminds people that we’re living on an island with limited resources.”

The exhibit proved so popular that Ono was invited to create similar shows on Maui and O‘ahu.

An Exploration of Light, Sound and Spirit is a presentation of seven videos synthesizing music and projected imagery by Goodrich of Hawaii Photo Retreat. Goodrich’s multimedia explorations are the celebration of the spirit that animates all beings. Goodrich will also speak on the inspirations of his work that give form to his unique style of non-narrative light and sound experiences. An Exploration of Light, Sound and Spirit will show on Friday evening, Oct. 4, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the East Hawaii Culture Center in the Kahua ‘Elua Theatre. Prices are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and children. Tickets will be sold at the door only.

Goodrich’s career has included the design and implementation of large-scale scenic projection, audio, and lighting systems for live events and televised broadcast which include work throughout the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

In the year 2006, he founded Hawaii Photo Retreat, providing photo tours and instruction. His career has now come full circle to embrace his early love of photography. Currently, Ken is focusing on fine art, multimedia installations, integrating projected imagery and music.

Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The East Hawaii Culture Center is located at 141 Kalakaua St. in Hilo.

For more information, visit www.ehcc.org, email [email protected] or call (808) 961-5711.