VAC Teaches On-Site Landscape Painting

Experience the outdoors and take your painting beyond the four walls of a classroom in the Pastel On-Site Landscape Painting workshop with Patti Pease Johnson on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

You’ll receive step by step instruction in a proven rotational method for success, starting with form and fill, moving to value of black and white, then color. All materials will be supplied along with guidance and inspiration for your creative journey.

Initial discussion includes pastels types, papers, fixing and mounting. Then, use newsprint to get the flow of arm movements to keep loose. Next, you’ll form shapes and move into colors on sanded pastel paper. Learn to exaggerate and be bold with colors, and the value of using the lightest lights and the darkest darks. Grow your knowledge of composition, color and correcting problems.

Students will complete one 9×12-inch project. Weather permitting, the workshop will take place outdoors at Niaulani. Otherwise, the workshop will be held indoors with a reference photo.

Cost for the workshop is $50, and $45 for VAC Members. There is also a $15 fee per person, inclusive of supplies. Beginner and intermediate artists are welcome. For more information or to register call VAC at 808-967-8222 or visit online at www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Pease Johnson’s artwork can be found at galleries and shops across the state and in collections around the world.