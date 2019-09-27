September 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued September 27 at 3:31AM HST until September 27 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.