KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Kris Fuchigami to the KAPA Cafe.

Born on the Big Island, Kris started playing the ukulele at the age of 13. He won the 2019 Na Hoku Hanohano Award for “Instrumental Composition Of The Year”. He is currently working on his new album. The 7th annual Kris Fuchigami Ukulele contest is on November 2nd at the Prince Kuhio Plaza, from 12-3pm.