HTA Invites Public to Fall Tourism Update

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has extended a public invitation to any wishing to participate in its Fall Tourism Update at the Hilton Waikoloa Village on Hawai‘i Island, Nov. 18–19, 2019.

The Fall Tourism Update will include panel discussions and presentations focused on the topics of managing tourism, Hawaiian culture, preserving natural resources and safety and security. In addition, HTA’s Global Marketing Team will provide a look into consumer target profiles by market, the latest travel trends and highlights of its 2020 in-market strategies and activities.

Register by Oct. 15 to enjoy the special early bird rate of $150. After that, the cost to attend will be $195. Validated valet and/or self-parking is $10 per day.

Register online here.