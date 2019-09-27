HPD Charges Woman with Theft, Fraud

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has arrested and charged a 23-year-old female with an array of fraudulent financial crimes stemming from a burglary that occurred April 10, 2019.

On Sept. 25, police arrested and charged Courtney Joseph of Pāhoa after she was identified as having used a credit card stolen from a bedridden, 72-year-old female victim.

A friend of Joseph was working as a caretaker for the victim and periodically accompanied the caretaker to the victim’s residence.

During one occasion after befriending the victim, Joseph allegedly took the credit card and used it at various establishments. None of the transactions from the use were done with the consent of the victim.

Police charged Joseph with assorted fraud, credit card fraud, identify theft and theft, as well as a burglary from the incident. Her bail was set at $105,000.

In a release, HPD reminded the public to be aware of those care for kūpuna, as they may become victimized in this type of criminal activity.

“We just need to be aware of who is coming and going when we have people caring for our elderly,” said Officer Roberto Segobia, who investigated the incident. “It is shameful when this kind of incident occurs. I was glad we were able to resolve this by catching the person responsible.”

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.