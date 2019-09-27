High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

4:00 PM HST, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY

Surf: Along south facing shores, 5 to 8 feet.

Impacts; Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Affected Areas: Kona, Big Island south, north and east-facing shores.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.