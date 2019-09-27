High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

3:31 AM HST, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

Surf: Along south facing shores, 5 to 9 feet.

Impacts; Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Affected Areas: Big Island South, North and East-facing shores, as well as Kona.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.