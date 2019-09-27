Hawai‘i Chamber of Commerce Wins Awards

The Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i on Thursday was recognized with two national awards for outstanding achievement.

The Chamber took home the top prizes in Outstanding Achievement in Political Engagement and Outstanding Achievement in Member Services at the Council of State Chambers’ (COSC) Annual State Chamber of the Year Awards.

President & CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara was also elected to the COSC Board of Directors for 2019-2020.

“Our colleagues from across the country continue to recognize that Hawai‘i is leading the way to enable our local businesses to thrive,” Sherry Menor-McNamara, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii president and CEO said. “These awards are only made possible through the support of our members, and we look forward to further elevating our programs and advocacy on their behalf.”

These awards continue the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii’s record of national excellence. Last year, it was recognized as the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives’ Chamber of the Year.

Founded in 1924, the COSC is the national organization for state chamber CEOs and their executive leadership. The purpose of the COSC is to promote cooperation among state chambers of commerce, strengthen existing state chambers and promote the state chamber of commerce movement throughout the country.