DPW to Install Cameras at Henry, Alahou Streets

The Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works, Traffic Division is scheduled to install traffic cameras at the intersection of Henry and Alahou Streets in Kailua-Kona on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, and Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

There will be intermittent lane closures, with one lane closed at a time. Travel in all directions through the work area will be provided. Roadwork signs will be posted in the work zone. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 808-961-8341.