Aloha Exchange Club ‘Officer of the Month’

Officer Andrew Springer, a five-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, was recently honored as the “Officer of the Month for August” by the Aloha Exchange Club of Hilo.

Officer Springer was recognized for his outstanding work in the apprehension of a female that evaded capture by jumping in the waters in Hilo Bay. Officer Springer went in the water after the female and apprehended her, preventing a potential tragedy from occurring.

In another event, Officer Springer apprehended a man wanted on a warrant. The man was stopped while operating a vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Officer Springer later located the man and arrested him following a foot pursuit.

Officer Springer, who is also a Field Training Officer, was recognized by his supervisor Lt, Fetuutuunai Amuimuia as “demonstrating bravery and determination, going above and beyond his duties in preserving life.”