Southwest Accelerates Hawai‘i Expansion

Southwest Airlines plans to launch some of its new Hawai‘i flights two months early.

Flights will begin Nov. 10, 2019, the airlines announced on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Although the airline is offering introductory fares of $99 for one-way for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, travelers won’t find those deals around the holiday travel dates.

The airline offered a similar sale in August and the cheap fares disappeared quickly.

Also debuting in November instead of January are flights between Honolulu and Kaua‘i.

Southwest is also adding daily flights between Sacramento and Maui, which will begin March 7. Introductory one-way fares start at $129 and availability is limited.

Also in March, Southwest will add new flights between Oakland and San Jose, California and Kona and Kaua‘i. They launch in January with service three or four times a week.