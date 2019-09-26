September 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

September 26, 2019 Weather ForecastSeptember 26, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated September 26, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light east northeast wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. Light east wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov