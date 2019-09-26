Senior Golfer & Volleyball Star Earn UH Hilo Top Honors

Golfer Warren Miller and volleyball standout Alexandria Parisian are the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Pepsi Athletes of the Week for Sept. 16 to 22, 2019.

Warren Miller had a career day at the Saint Martin’s Invitational on Friday, Sept. 20. The senior fired an opening round 66, the best round for him as a Vulcan, and just one stroke off the school record for 18 holes. Miller had an eagle and six birdies during his red-hot round, leading the entire field after the first 18 holes. He finished the tournament at 8 under par, tied for sixth place.

Sophomore opposite hitter Alexandria Parisian had a solid weekend during a pair of tight losses to island rivals. She had 12 kills, five blocks and ten digs in a five-set marathon with Chaminade, and added nine kills, four blocks and six digs less than 24 hours later versus Hawaiʻi Pacific. Over the two matches, she had the highest point total on the team with 26.5.

