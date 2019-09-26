Ige Taps Glenn to lead State Energy Office

Gov. David Ige has named a new chief executive officer of the Hawai‘i State Energy Office.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, the governor tapped Scott Glenn for the position. Glenn has served as director of the Office of Environmental Quality Control (OEQC) since 2015, where he led the modernization of the state environmental review process by developing new administrative rules and updating best practices, according to a state press release.

In addition, Scott was the co-chair of the Sustainable Hawai‘i Initiative and liaison to the U.S. Climate Alliance—a coalition of U.S. governors committed to the Paris Agreement. In these roles, he worked with state, county and federal agencies, as well as communities across the state and stakeholders nationally and internationally to coordinate state policy development on energy, climate change and key sustainability initiatives.

“The newly created Hawai‘i State Energy Office will lead Hawai‘i in implementing our goals on clean energy, clean transportation and a clean, resilient economy,” Ige said. “I am confident that Scott will bring the same balanced, innovative, collaborative perspective to move us forward as we strive to reach our goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045.”

Glenn’s appointment is effective Oct. 16, 2019, and is subject to Senate confirmation.