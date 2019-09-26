High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big IslandSeptember 26, 2019, 3:49 PM HST (Updated September 26, 2019, 3:49 PM)
3:39 PM HST, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY
Surf: 5 to 9 feet.
Impacts; Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
Affected Areas: Kona, South, North and East-facing shores.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.