Hawai‘i Driver’s Licenses Must Have Gold Star to Serve as ID after Oct. 2020

On Jan. 16, 2018, motorists renewing their Hawai‘i driver’s licenses began bearing a star in a gold circle, indicating that the license is in full compliance with new federal guidelines.

The Department of Homeland Security has mandated that all driver’s licenses used as identification to board flights and enter all federal buildings must bear the gold star by Oct. 1, 2020. Passports can be used as alternate identification to board flights.

To obtain the gold star driver’s licenses, which indicates the license is Real ID compliant, motorists must present the following documents to the Vehicle Registration & Licensing Division:

A US state, local government-issued certificate of birth; or a valid US passport or passport card

For married women who changed their names, a certified government-issued marriage certificate (showing name on birth certificate)

A Social Security card (unlaminated) showing current name

Two documents showing your physical address (such as a HELCO bill). If you use a post office box number, submit one document with the post office box number and one document with your physical address.

Motorists may elect to get a limited-purpose driver’s license, which will not have a gold star, but which may only be used to drive.

For more information on Acceptable Documents, go online.

The County Division of Vehicle Registration & Licensing recommends renewing your license in the middle of the month when visiting Kona, Waimea or Pāhoa offices in order to avoid peak crowds at other times of the month.

No change is required at this time to currently valid licenses.

Those who have been issued licenses without a star in a gold circle should apply for a duplicate license to put the Gold Star on. People should bring all of their documents with them just in case. There is a $6 fee for a duplicate license.