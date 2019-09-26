Deer Season Applications Available Monday

Deer season is just around the corner and hunting enthusiasts will soon be able to apply for permits.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announced on Thursday that application forms for the 2020 Lana’i Axis deer hunting season, together with instruction sheets, will be available at all DOFAW Offices statewide beginning Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

Applicants can apply online and pay a $10 fee. Applications received without the required application fee will not be processed and will be returned.

A tag fee will be assessed at the time of hunter check-in. Hawai’i residents will be assessed $20 and non-residents $125 for each Axis deer tag. It is imperative that hunter applicants obtain and pay particular attention to the hunt instruction sheet and addendum for additional changes in the application process, according to a DOFAW release.

The 2020 Lanai Axis deer season will consist of four hunts:

The Archery Hunt will be held over eight consecutive days, beginning Feb. 22, 2020, and ending on Feb. 29, 2020.

The Youth Hunt will be conducted for one weekend, Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, 2020.

The Muzzleloader Hunt will be conducted for one weekend, Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15, 2020.

The General Rifle Hunt will be held over nine consecutive weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, beginning March 21, 2020, and ending on May 17, 2020.

The bag limit for the 2020 Lana’i Axis deer season will be three Axis deer does per hunter for the archery season, three Axis deer does per hunter for the youth hunt, and three Axis deer does per hunter for the muzzleloader and general rifle hunts. Tags are not transferable and are valid only for the specific hunt for which it was issued.

For more information on the general rifle hunt, the archery hunt, the muzzleloader hunt and opportunities for youth hunters see http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/hunting-announcements/.

Applications for all hunts may be submitted in-person or mailed to the Maui Division of Forestry and Wildlife Office, 685 Haleakala Highway, Kahului, HI 96793.

Lana’i residents only are to mail or deliver their applications to the Lana’i Division of Forestry and Wildlife Office at 917 Fraser Ave., P.O. Box 630661, Lana’i City, HI 96763. Hunters may and are encouraged to apply online for this hunt.

To apply online, go to https://hunthawaii.ehawaii.gov. The deadline for submitting applications will be 4 PM on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Interested hunters are encouraged to submit applications well before the application deadline to ensure proper processing.