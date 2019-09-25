Gov. Ige Names New DLIR Deputy Director

Gov. David Ige has appointed Anne E. Perreira-Eustaquio deputy director of the Hawai‘i Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. The appointment is effective Oct. 1, 2019.

Eustaquio is the current unemployment insurance program administrator, managing the safety net of the federal-state program. She has spent her career working in various capacities in the unemployment division, working her way up from auditor to administrator of the program.

“I am honored and looking forward to the opportunity to serve under Governor Ige and his administration,” Eustaquio said. “I hope to make a positive impact and contribution leveraging my 30 years of public service experience.”

Eustaquio was born and raised in Hilo and is a graduate of Waiākea High School. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from Chaminade University of Honolulu.

Eustaquio’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.