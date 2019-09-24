MasterWorks Season Opener Announced

The Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra (KPO) will kick off its 2019-2020 MasterWorks Season at Kahilu Theatre with a program titled Yee & Tchaikovsky.

The performance, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, opens the Orchestra’s 15th season and features award-winning pianist and guest soloist Dr. Thomas Yee of Honolulu, who will be performing Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto.

Led by artistic director and conductor Brian Dollinger, the Kamuela Philharmonic and its many musicians will also be featured in Sibelius’s magnificent Symphony No. 2.

Dr. Yee is Professor of Music and Associate Music Department Chair at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa and has performed as guest soloist with orchestras across the world. He has won first prize in more than 20 national and international competitions.

“Bringing one of the most iconic piano concertos to life will really be exciting for our audience and players alike,” Dollinger said. “Dr. Yee is such a great talent and a wonderful musician, and his Hawai‘i-wide following are just as excited about his performance with us as we are.”

“The combination of this Tchaikovsky concerto and Jean Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2 is a real one-two punch for a concert event,” he continued. “Sibelius’s Second Symphony has become one of his most performed and recognized works, and the transition into the final movement is personally one of my favorite moments in the classical repertoire.”

Tickets for “Yee & Tchaikovsky” range between $20 and $54. They can be purchased online at kamuelaphil.org, through the Kahilu Theatre Box Office by calling (808)-885-6868, or in-person at 67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamuela Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

Season Subscriptions for the Kamuela Philharmonic’s 2019-20 MasterWorks Season, which includes Yee & Tchaikovsky, are also available for purchase. KPO season subscribers receive access to the best seats in the theatre at a discounted rate of up to 15%. Season subscriptions are on sale through Oct. 6. More information on the season subscription packages is available on the website.