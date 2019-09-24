HTA Aloha ‘Aina Program Donations

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is loving the land through various 2020 donations.

HTA announced Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, that it is awarding funding to 34 programs in the Hawaiian Islands through its Aloha ‘Aina program for the 2020 calendar year, an increase from 28 recipients last year, according to an HTA press release.

This is in addition to the 95 programs and events HTA is funding through its Community Enrichment Program, which was announced earlier this month. The money comes from tourism dollars through the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT), which people pay when they stay in legal accommodations throughout the state.

HTA’s Aloha ‘Aina program funds community-based nonprofit and government programs helping to manage and protect Hawai‘i’s natural resources. The Hawaiian proverb “He alii ka aina, he kauwa ke kanaka” means “The land is a chief, man is its servant.” In other words, if we care for our natural resources, they will care for us.

HTA issued a request for proposals on May 2 with the deadline of July 5 to submit applications. HTA staff held informational briefings about the submission process on all six islands during the month of May.

“Our Aloha ‘Aina program is focused on the lasting value of stewardship by responsible community-based entities with an emphasis on ‘aina-kanaka (land-human) relationships and knowledge,” said Kalani Kaanaana, HTA’s director of Hawaiian Cultural Affairs. “The collective objective is to reinvest tourism dollars to manage, conserve and revitalize Hawai‘i’s natural resources.”

HTA is also providing funding through its Kukulu Ola program, which helps to perpetuate the Hawaiian culture, the release stated. The Kukulu Ola awardees for 2020 will be announced soon.

Statewide

DLNR—Division of Forestry and Wildlife

Mokuhali‘i: Covering the Islands in the Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death Outreach Network

Hawaiian Islands Land Trust

Cultural & Ecological Restoration Program

Kupu

Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corps

University of Hawai‘i

Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death Seed Banking Initiative 2020