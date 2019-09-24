HPD Seeks Public Help to Identify Suspect

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose image was captured on a surveillance camera during a shoplifting incident at a construction supply store on Luhia Street in Kailua-Kona.

At approximately 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, an unidentified man left the store without paying for a cordless DeWalt cut-off saw, an HPD press release said.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid-30s to 40s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with a tan complexion. He had black curly hair protruding from underneath a black baseball cap. He was wearing a blue, buttoned short-sleeve shirt over a gray t-shirt and long dark-colored pants.

Police ask anyone with information about the identity of the person in the photo to call Officer Andrew Walters at (808)-326-4646 ext. 253 or the department’s non-emergency line at (808)-935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.