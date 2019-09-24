HPD Arrests 21 Motorists for DUI Violations

Hawai‘i Police Department officers arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2019. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 818 DUI arrests compared with 830 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.5%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 2 11 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 4 222 Puna 4 137 Ka’u 0 15 Kona 8 351 South Kohala 3 75 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 21 818

SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 698 major accidents so far this year compared with 889 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.5%.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities compared with 21 fatal crashes resulting in 23 fatalities, two of which had multiple deaths, for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 39.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.