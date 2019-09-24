Fourth Fridays Go Dance Party in September

What are you up to this Friday?

Kona Dance and Performing Arts is taking over Fourth Fridays at Lanihau Center with student and teacher performances, one-on-one dance battles, a dance party with DJ REPTANK and a Zouk class by Zouk Hawai‘i.

This month’s Fourth Friday will take place Sept. 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. A beer garden will be running courtesy of Ola Brew with proceeds going to Kona Dance and Performing Arts.

Located in the Lanihau parking lot, there will also be live music and entertainment, a vendor market and keiki activities. A few vendor spots remained available as of Tuesday, Sept. 24. Those interested may send an email to [email protected].

Vendor setup begins at 2 p.m. and must be completed by 5:30 p.m. A single booth costs $65, a double booth runs $130 and a shared booth can be procured for $100.

Vendors must provide their own tent, lighting, surge-protected strips, tables, extension cords and whatever else is needed for their individual spaces.

Also, a further requirement is that vendors must invite their local Facebook friends list to the event and promote the event on their social media pages. Vendors must meet the relevant deadlines or they will lose their places.

This is a rain or shine event. No refunds will be issued for the weather. There are no refunds issued after Sept. 23. If a vendor cancels before that date, a $25 administrative fee will be charged.

First-time vendors should submit pictures/websites that highlight their various wares/items. Upon approval, vendors will be sent the online link to register.

More details can be found on the link to the Facebook invite.