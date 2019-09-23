TS Kiko Picks up Steam, Moves Closer to Hawai‘i

11 AM HST, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center

KIKO STRENGTHENS SOME MORE

At 11 a.m. HST, the center of Tropical Storm Kiko was located near latitude 15.9°N, longitude 136.5°W, about 1,250 miles East of Hilo. Kiko is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. A turn to the northwest is expected to occur tonight with that motion continuing on Tuesday. A turn to the west is forecast to occur on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible through tonight, but weakening is forecast to begin on Tuesday and Kiko is forecast to become a remnant low later this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.53 inches.

