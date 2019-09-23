Tropical Storm Kiko May Strengthen as It Approaches Central Pacific

Tropical Storm Kiko May Strengthen as It Approaches Central PacificSeptember 23, 2019, 7:13 AM HST (Updated September 23, 2019, 7:13 AM)
Monday, Sept. 23, 2019
5 AM: KIKO RESTRENGTHENS AS IT INCHES CLOSER TO THE END OF THE EASTERN PACIFIC BASIN.
The center of Tropical Storm Kiko was located near latitude 15.7°N, longitude 135.8°W, about 1,755 miles WSW of Baja.
Kiko is moving toward the WNW near 8 mph. This general motion is expected today, followed by a turn toward the NW on Tuesday.
Kiko could begin to turn back toward the west in a few days as it weakens.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.
Some additional strengthening is possible today, but weakening is forecast to begin by Tuesday and Kiko is forecast to become a remnant low later this week.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.59 inches.