September 23, 2019 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.