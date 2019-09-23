REAL ID Travel Requirements Coming in 2020

From 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. HST on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, the U.S. Travel Association is offering a webinar to inform travelers about REAL ID.

On Oct. 1, 2020, there will be new security requirements for Americans flying in the U.S. All travelers age 18 and up will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another form of acceptable identification to fly domestically. The webinar will provide facts and explore the impact the change could have on travel.

The U.S. Travel Association is working with federal agencies, the industry and other key stakeholders to help ensure domestic business and leisure air travelers are REAL ID ready. The link to register for the webinar can be accessed online.