Hawaiian Offers New Main Cabin Basic Fare

Hawaiian Airlines on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, began sales of Main Cabin Basic fares in select North American markets, offering guests a new option to book the carrier’s lowest fares, according to a company press release.

Hawaiian’s Main Cabin Basic fare product is initially being offered on select, nonstop flights between Honolulu and Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Jose beginning Oct. 21. This new product is designed for guests who prefer to forgo standard Hawaiian travel services such as advanced seat selection and the ability to upgrade in exchange for the most affordable fares.

“We are now offering a full range of fare options to our guests on these routes with the addition of the best-value Main Cabin Basic product in the industry—one that combines our lowest fares with our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality, including complimentary meals and in-flight entertainment, delivered in the comfort of our modern fleet,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines.

Guests choosing Hawaiian’s Main Cabin Basic fare will be able to select a seat when checking in for a flight, or they will be assigned a seat at the gate, and they will retain their Main Cabin benefit of a complimentary carry-on bag and one personal item. HawaiianMiles members will continue to earn a mile per mile flown.

For complete details, including all fare restrictions, click here.

Main Cabin Basic complements Hawaiian’s suite of products by providing an additional fare option to better serve its guests’ needs and preferences when traveling to and from Hawai‘i. Hawaiian also offers Main Cabin, Extra Comfort and First Class fare products, including a premium lie-flat experience onboard its Airbus A330 aircraft and luxurious recliners on flights onboard its Airbus A321neo aircraft.