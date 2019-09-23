Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

By Big Island Now
September 23, 2019, 5:17 PM HST (Updated September 23, 2019, 5:17 PM)
×

4:57 PM HST, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019: National Weather Service in Honolulu

A flood advisory for Hawai‘i Island is in effect until 8 p.m. HST

At 4:54 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour across leeward slopes of the Big Island. The heaviest showers were observed along leeward Kohala slopes between Kawaihae and Mahukona.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Honalo, Pu‘uanahulu, Kalaoa, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Waikoloa Village, Holualoa, Kohala Ranch and Kona International Airport.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments