Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

4:57 PM HST, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019: National Weather Service in Honolulu

A flood advisory for Hawai‘i Island is in effect until 8 p.m. HST

At 4:54 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour across leeward slopes of the Big Island. The heaviest showers were observed along leeward Kohala slopes between Kawaihae and Mahukona.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Honalo, Pu‘uanahulu, Kalaoa, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Waikoloa Village, Holualoa, Kohala Ranch and Kona International Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.