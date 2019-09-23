Drug Take-Back Bins Installed at Longs Drugs

Hawai‘i is taking back drugs in an effort to curb addiction, among other initiatives.

On Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, State Representative John Mizuno, who authored legislation allowing for drug take-back programs in Hawai‘i, will announce the installation of drug disposal units at 17 Longs Drugs stores statewide. He will be joined in his announcement by representatives from CVS Pharmacy.

The disposal program is designed to help address the diversion and misuse of unwanted or unneeded prescription medication, including opioids, according to a press release from Rep. Mizuno’s office.

“We need to make sure that prescription drugs that are no longer needed by the patients they were meant for are disposed of properly and don’t fall into the wrong hands,” said Mizuno, who represents Kalihi Valley, Kamehameha Heights and a portion of Lower Kalihi. “I want to thank CVS and Longs Drugs for supporting this program to help our residents.”

Nationwide, CVS has installed more than 1,600 in-store safe medication disposal units. The company has also donated more than 987 units to community organizations like police departments. Through this national effort, over 1 million pounds of unwanted medication has been collected.