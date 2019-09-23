Coffee With a Cop in South Kohala

The public will have an opportunity to grab a cup of joe with the boys in blue later this week in South Kohala.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s South Kohala Community Policing Section will host the department’s Coffee with a Cop promotion on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Starbucks in the Queens MarketPlace located at 69-201 Waikoloa Beach Drive #1001 in Waikoloa.

“Coffee with a Cop” encourages community members to get to know their police officers over a cup of coffee. This casual event has no agenda and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

Contact the South Kohala Community Policing Section at (808)-887-3080 with any questions.