AJCH Offers Job Fair, Readiness Workshop

Hawai‘i Island job seekers will have a couple opportunities in August to hone their job readiness and network with employers looking to fill open positions.

The American Job Center Hawai’i (AJCH) will host a Job Fair on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edith Kanaka`ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo. This event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending are encouraged to come prepared with résumés and dressed professionally, as interviews may be done on-site.

The AJCH will also host a Job Readiness Workshop on Tuesday, Oct.15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale. Participants will receive assistance with résumé writing, interviewing skills properly completing an application and dressing for success. Those planning to attend the Job Fair are encouraged to attend this event and to bring a jump drive to save their résumés.

Businesses interested in participating may contact the Office of Housing and Community Development at (808)-961-8379 for more information or to request a registration packet. Booths are limited so registration will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.