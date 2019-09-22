AD
Tropical Storm Kiko May Restrengthen

By Big Island Now
September 22, 2019, 6:22 AM HST (Updated September 22, 2019, 6:22 AM)
Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

6 AM: KIKO WEAKER BUT EXPECTED TO RESTRENGTHEN ON MONDAY

6 AM: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Tropical Storm Kiko

The center of Tropical Storm Kiko is located near latitude 17.0°N, longitude 132.9°W, about 1,545 miles west of Baja. Kiko is moving toward the SW near 8 mph.

A motion toward the SW or WSW is forecast to occur through Sunday night, followed by a westward to northwestward motion Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph, with higher gusts.

Some restrengthening could begin late Sunday, but is forecast to be short-lived with weakening anticipated by Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.71 inches.

6 AM: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Tropical Storm Kiko

 

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 6 )
