September 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

September 22, 2019 Weather ForecastSeptember 22, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated September 22, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Point
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
