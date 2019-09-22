September 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.