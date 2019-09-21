AD
Fire Causes $19+K in Damage to State-Owned Garage/Dwelling

By Big Island Now
September 21, 2019, 7:45 AM HST (Updated September 21, 2019, 7:45 AM)
Big Island firefighters arrived at 545 Ocean View Drive in Hilo at 1:27 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 to find a garage with an attached accessory dwelling unit adjacent to a detached home on a residential property engulfed in flames.

An in-district rescue unit first on scene and searched for any residents of accessory dwelling and surrounding buildings within close proximity to involved structure.

With a live power line down, incoming units worked to extinguish the blaze and maintain exposures to reduce any damage beyond the burning building.

A neighbor’s vinyl fence 15 feet from the fire was damaged along a car directly next to the accessory dwelling.

The fire was extinguished at 1:43 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated at $19,200; the remaining structures were valued at $157,500.

The buildings are owned by the State of Hawai‘i through a lease under the Department of Natural Resources.

Hawai‘i Fire Department inspectors are working with the Hawai‘i Police Department on origin and cause.

 

