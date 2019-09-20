Tropical Storm Kiko ‘on the Upswing’

5 AM, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019: KIKO ON THE UPSWING

The center of Tropical Storm Kiko is located near latitude 17.7°North, longitude 130.2°W, about 1,360 miles WSW of Baja.

Kiko seems destined to continue weaving its way slowly westward through early next week.

Kiko is moving toward the NNW near 6 mph. A turn toward the west is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the WSW over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph, with higher gusts. Slight additional strengthening is possible today, but only small changes in intensity are expected during the next several days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.50 inches.