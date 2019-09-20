Small Craft Advisory Continues for Big Island Waters

4:08 PM, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THE PAILOLO AND ALENUIHAHA CHANNELS AND WATERS SOUTH OF THE BIG ISLAND

Winds and Seas: NE winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.