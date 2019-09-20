September 20, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 73. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. High near 86. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 72. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. High near 84. North wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.