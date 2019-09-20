LETTER: UH Board Chair Calls for Peaceful Resolution

As I stated in my personal message on September 2, “there are important perspectives on all sides of the current conflict at Maunakea, and the way we deal with this issue is likely to define who we truly are as Hawaiʻi for years to come.” I also called upon the president of our university to pursue the resolution of this conflict as his top priority. I urged forces on all sides of this issue not to escalate matters, but to work in the spirit of ALOHA to find solutions that move Hawaiʻi forward. Imbedded in the meaning of my words is that any resolution sought should call for the abstention of violence.

On the ground, the conflict at Maunakea involves people on all sides of the issue who must make individual judgements of right and wrong. Each side shares in this personal responsibility to do what they can to prevent violence which may cause injury or harm to their fellow citizens. My hope is that this personal responsibility is taken to heart and carried out by those involved.

It is my understanding that early attempts at hoʻoponopono to resolve this situation failed. We ask that all sides renew these efforts. The elements of repentance, forgiveness, gratitude and love need to be revisited. As I stated previously, “In some ways, the merits of both sides of this conflict are contributing to the stalemate. Neither side wishes to ʻgive up’ the good their position produces. The lines are drawn and positions fixed…unyielding to what must come next. A classic ‘no win’ situation.” The ramifications of victory on either side of this conflict will be a larger defeat for all of us in this community we call Hawaiʻi.

There are no more words that matter as we approach the abyss. I call for movement on both sides to reach a peaceful resolution. I call for courage to seek peace rather than what awaits. I call for seeing beyond the horizon to reach your goals. I call for a better Hawaiʻi, not a worse one.

This statement by University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents Chair Benjamin A. Kudo represents his personal views and is not a statement from the Board of Regents.

Letters, commentaries and opinion pieces are not edited by Big Island Now.