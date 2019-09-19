The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will offer a workshop, Business Insurance 101, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; registration is at 8:45 a.m.

The workshop will be held at Hale Iako, Ste. 119, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive in Kailua-Kona on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.

SPONSORED VIDEO

You insure your house and your car. You also need to insure your business, but the types of insurance you need to be concerned with as a business owner are different and may be unfamiliar to you.

There’s Workers’ Compensation, Group Health, Business Interruption, General Liability, Total Disability, and Directors and Officers, among others. Come to find out about all types of business insurance, match them to your needs, and get answers to all your questions about business insurance.

Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online at www.hisbdc.org, click on the “Events/Workshops” link on the homepage, or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.