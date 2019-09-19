VAC Offers Fun With Fabric Workshop

The Volcano Art Center is offering a workshop titled Fabulous Fabric Fun on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

Lisa Louise Adams will teach attendees to print designs on fabric ‘ohe kapala (bamboo stamping) style. Irene Tye will take guests through Yo-Yo quilt making and will teach easy ways to cut fabric. Catherine Wynne will teach participants how to make Japanese-style gift bags. To round out the full day of quilting, Glorianne Garza will lead those who attend in Stitch Meditation, which is the process of making small, spontaneous hand sewn expressions.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The cost for the full-day workshop is $75 and all materials are included. Those interested should bring a hand-sewing kit that includes a thimble, thread snips and paper scissors. No machines are needed during this workshop. Those who plan to attend should also bring a brown bag lunch. To register, contact the Volcano Art Center at (808)-967-8222 or visit www. volcanoartcenter.org.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit, educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.