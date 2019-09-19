Suspect Caught on Camera Swiping Welcome Mat From Candy Store

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old Hilo man for property crime offenses stemming from a Sept. 16, 2019, theft at a local candy shop in Hilo.

Police allege that Daniel Yadao Cayme reached into a mail slot and removed a welcome mat from the establishment. The action was caught on video surveillance from the business and police were able to identify Cayme as the suspect.

The next day, Sept. 17, police were investigating an incident at one of the county parks and identified Cayme who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. During the arrest, Cayme pointed to several items in his possession, one of which was the stolen welcome mat.

Police were able to identify the welcome mat as the one taken from the business and identified Cayme from the video allegedly taking the mat.

Cayme was charged with burglary, theft, and habitual property crime and was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail, pending a court appearance.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.