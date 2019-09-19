September 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 71. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.