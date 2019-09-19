September 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

September 19, 2019 Weather ForecastSeptember 19, 2019, 6:01 AM HST (Updated September 19, 2019, 6:01 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 71. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 8 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
