Police Round Up 11 on Outstanding Warrants

Hawaiʻi Island Police have captured eleven people in Hilo and the Puna District with outstanding warrants.

Police arrested and charged Richard Benevides, Ryan Oana, Kehaulani Pau, Isiah Campbell-Francisco, George Kahakua Jr., Joseph Deguair, Wesley Snyder, Sierra Grammar, Sheldon Haili, James K. Gorospe, and Christopher Igawa-Silva on outstanding warrants.

Police have been focusing on suspects with warrants that have a propensity to be problems in the community. The project that has been extended captured an additional eleven people from Aug, 24 to Sept. 17, 2019.

In addition to the warrant service, the team has also recovered seven vehicles, served four search warrants and six additional arrest warrants that stemmed from on-going investigations involving the apprehended suspects.

Police have been concentrating efforts on arresting and serving outstanding warrants as a means of apprehending suspects involved in other crimes as a proactive approach to policing crime.

James K. Gorospe. PC: HPD Sheldon Haili. PC: HPD Sierra Grammar. PC: HPD Wesley Snyder. PC: HPD Joseph Deguair. PC: HPD Isiah Campbell Francisco. PC: HPD suspects charged George Kahakua. PC: HPD Kehaulani Pau. PC: HPD Richard Benevides. PC: HPD

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.