Kohala Pool to Close for Three Days

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that the Kohala Pool will be temporarily closed from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019.

The closure is due to the removal of three stadium light poles that have become a safety hazard, a department press release said. The pool will reopen as soon as the work is complete.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Aquatics Specialist at (808)-961-8694.