Kiko May Regain Hurricane Strength Friday

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

8 AM: No Cyclones Expected in Next 5 Days

No tropical cyclones are expected through the next five days in the Central North Pacific between 140°W and 180°W.

5 AM: KIKO HOLDING STEADY IN STRENGTH WELL AWAY FROM LAND

The center of Tropical Storm Kiko was located near latitude 16.0°N, longitude 128.7°W, about 1,310 miles WSW of Baja. Kiko is moving toward the west near 6 mph. A northwest motion is expected later today through Friday night. A west-southwestward motion is expected this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph, with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast for the next few days, and Kiko may regain hurricane strength on Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.47 inches.