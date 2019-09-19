AD
Kiko May Regain Hurricane Strength Friday

By Big Island Now
September 19, 2019, 6:40 AM HST (Updated September 19, 2019, 7:46 AM)
Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

8 AM: No Cyclones Expected in Next 5 Days

No tropical cyclones are expected through the next five days in the Central North Pacific between 140°W and 180°W.

5 AM: KIKO HOLDING STEADY IN STRENGTH WELL AWAY FROM LAND

The center of Tropical Storm Kiko was located near latitude 16.0°N, longitude 128.7°W, about 1,310 miles WSW of Baja. Kiko is moving toward the west near 6 mph. A northwest motion is expected later today through Friday night. A west-southwestward motion is expected this weekend.

5 AM, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, Kiko
Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph, with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast for the next few days, and Kiko may regain hurricane strength on Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.47 inches.

