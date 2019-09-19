Huggo’s 50th Anniversary Charity Celebration

Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, Woodstock became a cultural phenomenon and Shirley and Hugo von Platen Luder opened the doors to Huggo’s, launching 50 years of fresh seafood and oceanfront music every night of the week.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Huggo’s and On the Rocks are holding a charity fundraiser. On the Rocks and the Ali‘i Drive Lawn will be the locales for the event, beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Guests can enjoy food stations created by Paradise Gourmet Catering and Huggo’s including Hukilau Seafood Feast, Fish on Fire, An Asian Occasion, and Huggo’s famous teriyaki steak. The food will pair together with beer, wine and selected specialty cocktails. Grammy Museum Inductee Henry Kapono and band will play the event, and dancing is encouraged.

Several Big Island charities will benefit from this golden anniversary fundraiser celebration with 50% of all ticket sales going directly to select nonprofits. The designated Big Island charities are Hawai‘i Island Humane Society, Hospice of Kona, Kealakehe High School Culinary Program, Keauhou Canoe Club, Kona Community Hospital Foundation, Kona Dance and Performing Arts, Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce, Kona Mauka Rotary Club, Lava Kids and PATH.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“It is our hope that Huggo’s 50th Anniversary is a night to remember for the community while raising much-needed funds for our local charities,” said owner Eric von Platen Luder. “What a wonderful way for all of us to pay it forward and to promote Aloha­–Pass It On.

Advance purchase tickets will be required for entry. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are priced at $100 per person or $1,200 for a reserved table of 10. There are three easy ways to purchase tickets:

Direct from the designated Big Island charities

Purchase tickets at Huggo’s or On the Rocks

Online at eventbrite.com, search Huggo’s

Visit huggos.com to learn more.