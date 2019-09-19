HPD Cites 547, Arrests 11 on Mauna Kea

Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) officers wrote another 547 citations over the last week as the department continued ramped up enforcement near the intersection of the Mauna Kea Access Road and Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200), where the TMT protestor blockade and encampment are situated.

Increased enforcement began Aug. 15, 2019. The county said the move was to protect motorists and pedestrians alike. Along with the citations, 11 suspects were arrested for 18 offenses. The 547 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (209)

Excessive Speeding (2)

Seatbelt (46)

Child Restraint (1)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (9)

Tint (5)

No Driver’s License (20)

No Insurance (22)

Unsafe vehicle (28)

Other moving violation (22)

No License plate (26)

Regulatory (157)

The 18 arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants (5)

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (5)

An open container of alcohol (2)

Driving with a Revoked License (1)

Driving without an operator license (2)

No insurance (2)

Promoting a dangerous drug (1)

Assigned officers also conducted a non-traffic related arrest on Friday, Sept. 13 upon locating a theft suspect within the protest camping area near Mauna Kea Access Road. The theft offense had been previously reported to police occurring two days prior in Kalapana. The suspect was found in the same tent where six Department of Transportation (DOT) plastic barricades had been located on Aug. 30.

In August, officers conducting traffic enforcement and patrols on Daniel K. Inouye Highway came across a verbal altercation among protestors and while addressing that situation observed several barricades in a tent. Subsequently, a felony theft case was generated and a suspect interviewed and the barricades were recovered and returned to the side of Daniel K. Inouye Highway, according to an HPD press release.

The combined total of the five-week-long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by the Hawaiʻi Police Department stands at 2,784 citations issued and 35 persons arrested for 57 offenses.

The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.