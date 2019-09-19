HPD Arrests Man After Four Years on the Run

The Hawai‘i Police Department has captured a Hilo man who has been on the run for four years.

Hawaiʻi Island Police received a tip relative to the whereabouts of a Christopher Igawa-Silva who was wanted on serval warrants issued by the Hawaiʻi Island Drug Court.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, police discovered Igawa-Silva in a vehicle on Stainback Highway with a female identified as Destanyie Calicdan of Hilo and a small infant.

Inside the vehicle, police observed heroin needles and arrested Calicdan.

After testing, police determined that the substance within the needles was heroin.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Igawa-Silva was charged with drug possession and bail set at $10,000. Calicdan was also charged with drug possession and her bail set at $2,000.

Police are continuing their efforts in searching for and apprehending suspects with outstanding warrants and are encouraging the public to continue to call in tips and provide information that will assist in the apprehension efforts. The public may call the police department’s non-emergency number (808)-935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.